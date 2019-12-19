TYLER, Texas — As a new decade draws near, the City of Tyler is aiming to double the amount of fire hydrants replaced each day.

Timothy Moore Sr., the city's manger of the water utility systems, says in 2019, they replaced one hydrant a day. However, as 2020 approaches, they plan on replacing two per day.

"The fire hydrants that won't affect the community for shutting off their water, we do know that we can get two a day," Moore said.

City workers replace 54 year old fire hydrant

The city says they have made "tremendous progress" since the Tyler Fire Hydrant Replacement Program was implemented in October 2018. That was a time when they say they were short-staffed and the number of submissions from residents reached 105.

Since then, the program has replaced 67 hydrants, repaired 55 more and replaced 6,489. This map provided by the city shows in what areas the fire hydrants were either replaced or repaired in 2019.

City of Tyler map of fire hydrants replaced 2019

"This year due to the man power we were working on just getting the critical ones done that was called in by residents," Moore said.

