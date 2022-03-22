Tyler to get its eighth stand-alone Starbucks location soon

The permit was approved last Thursday and issued Friday, according to the city.

TYLER, Texas — An eighth stand-alone Starbucks location is coming to Tyler soon.

According to the city of Tyler permit website, the new Starbucks will be located at 6995 South Broadway Ave. in the building where Pie Five Pizza was before it closed.

The commercial tenant finish-out permit was approved last Thursday and issued Friday after the application was made Dec. 21, according to the city.

A sign promoting the latest coffee chain location was also posted on the building's frontside.

Tyler currently has seven stand-alone Starbucks locations and three within other buildings (Broadway Square Mall, Target and Tyler Junior College).

Lindale also has a Starbucks store. Whitehouse will be getting a Starbucks as well.

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said the Starbucks will be located at 500 State Highway 110, the former Morris Drywall location across the street from Sonic and Brookshire's.