TYLER — The city of Tyler will move forward with more than $6 million in infrastructure projects in the current fiscal year that had not previously been prioritized.

The Tyler City Council voted 7-0 on Wednesday to prioritize four drainage and street repair projects, which city employees say are long overdue for repair.

The City Council voted to approve the prioritization after the Half Cent Sales Tax Board, which makes recommendations on how the city spends money from its half-percent sales tax, recommended approval on Tuesday evening.

The four projects will be placed on an annual planning document the city government uses to plan infrastructure spending. The Half Cent Sales Tax Board approved the most recent version in July, and the City Council approved that without changes in September during the annual budget process.

“We’re going to stop the, ‘There’s a problem but nobody wants to identify the problem or fix the problem,’” Scott Taylor, the managing director of utility and public works, told the City Council. “Maintenance is good when it’s done properly, and right now, we are beyond maintenance.”

The new projects would reconstruct Melinda Lane and Donna Drive, streets in a neighborhood near Jones Elementary School, that have damage to the roadway and the curbs; and make changes to drainage infrastructure on College Avenue, Pabst Avenue, Cloverdale Drive, and Arbor Oak Drive.

