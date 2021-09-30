Tyler to temporarily change water disinfectant process

"We do it to maintain our water quality in our system," Tyler's Director of Utilities Kate Dietz said.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is starting its annual disinfectant process in a few days. It's possible you may notice some changes to the way your water looks, tastes, and smells.

The process will change to free chlorine for roughly four weeks starting on October 4th.

"It's not a response or based on anything other than it's preventative and we do it to maintain our water quality in our system," Tyler's Director of Utilities Kate Dietz said.

She added this is a normal and safe thing for cities to do and is done across the country but it comes with some tradeoffs.

"They'll probably notice the chlorine smell a little bit there's always the potential for dirty water," Dietz said.

Dietz says dirty water will look cloudy, but it is safe to drink. And it's not going to last for long. If you do find dirty water coming from your faucets, she said running your water for a while is the easiest way for that to go away.

The city is asking for dialysis patients to talk to their doctors during these next few weeks as a precaution but they don't think there will be any problems.

"We have notified the dialysis clinics, the hospitals in the area, so they are aware of the change. Typically, it's not an issue for those dialysis patients," Dietz said.