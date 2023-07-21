Tyler Transit bus stop closing for road construction July 24 through July 28

The Tyler Transit bus stop at 106 Broadway Ave. and Elm St. near Downtown will be closed from July 24 through July 28 due to road construction.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Transit bus stop at 106 Broadway Ave. and Elm St. near Downtown will be closed starting on Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, due to road construction.

The northbound right lane of Broadway Avenue will also be partially closed for construction to the Wilcox Lofts located at 230 S Broadway Ave.

Temporary changes for July 24 through July 28 are below:

Closed Bus Stop – 106 Broadway & Elm (Northbound)

Route 10 – Broadway Express

Route 14 – Front St. & Erwin Ave.

Alternate Bus Stops:

Southbound Stop 136 – 208 S College Ave., Fair Plaza Parking Garage