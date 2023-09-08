Tyler Transit fare increase awaits approval from city council

This could be the first-time rates have increased in 15 years.

TYLER, Texas — The cost of riding a Tyler Transit bus may soon double due to a new proposed budget presented to the city council Wednesday morning.

Jessica Jorge has been riding the Tyler Transit for about a year now. She uses the service about once a week and has a day pass which is currently $2. Her yearly total was just over $100.



"I do like it. It’s $2 all day. I don’t think you can really beat that," Jorge said.

With the possibility of bus fares increasing, the new total Jorge could soon be paying for is a little over $200.

"With the doubling, I think it’s kind of high," Jorge said.

This could be the first-time bus rates increased in 15 years. Russ Jackson, Manager for Tyler Transit said this is an increase of cost that is needed to maintain the transit system.

"We don’t have a choice but to look at that," Jackson said.

Part of the Tyler Transit is federally funded. A few years back, they received money from the federal government from COVID benefits. Now, that money is all used up and the cost is being passed down to the riders.

"When we first started the budget process, we were probably at $1.3 million of local match," Jackson said.

On top of the bus fare doubling, Saturday rides will no longer be offered except for medical transportation.

"That portion brought us down to less than $800,000. Maybe around $750,000 and that’s the local match that’s going to be required by the city," Jackson said.

The Tyler Transit only sees about 300 riders on a Saturday. It's their least busy day costing them $500,000.

"There are even times when we don’t have riders on the bus. That’s cost adds up. That’s fuel going down the road. That’s maintenance dollars going down the road," Jackson said.

For Jorge and other Tyler Transit riders, the rise in cost is inevitable as they try to make that $4 daily pass worth the money.

"I’m definitely going to use my money that day that I do go buy a $4 bus pass," Jorge said.

It's something they’ll have to budget for moving forward.

"You know just work around it," Jorge said.

The Tyler Transit is also looking at moving into a micro transit system where buses would pick up passengers when needed, increasing efficiency, and decreasing costs.