Tyler Transit hears from residents as city expected to increase prices

TYLER, Texas — Residents spoke at an open house meeting on Tuesday night where representatives discussed proposed service changes to the city's public transportation service.
Tyler Transit's proposed changes include doubling fares for all fixed and paratransit routes, discontinuing Saturday rides except for medical transportation and exploring a micro-transit system.
"There were a lot of things we wanted to do, but looking at the funding, we couldn't do it," transit manager Russ Jackson said. "Our goal is to get the tools we need in our hands and see if we can fix and improve this situation."
