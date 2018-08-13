SMITH COUNTY — The City of Tyler and Tyler Transit are giving free rides to TJC for a limited time to promote higher education for the community.

According to the college, they have partnered with Tyler Transit to create the “Invest in our Future” campaign.

The campaign provides students, parents and guardians with free transit from Tyler Public Transportation System’s fixed routes for free now through August 31, 2018, when traveling to TJC.

City of Tyler’s Transit Department Manager Robert Gil said, “This will aid in providing those without access to friendly, safe and reliable transportation the opportunity to visit TJC and register for classes. Students, parents and guardians are encouraged to take advantage of this newly innovative collaboration to help make their new school year successful.”

Registration for Fall classes at TJC will last through August 26, either online or on the main campus.

To help students, extended hours will be offered by TJC from August 20-23. Administrative departments will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from August 20-22, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 23.

“Fast Track” and “Registration Rally” events will take place in Rogers Student Center on these days:

Tuesday and Wednesday, August 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 16 from noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, August 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All enrollment services departments will be available during those events, including Advising, Admissions, Financial Aid, Testing Center, Cashier, and Registrar’s office.

Fall classes meeting Monday – Friday start August 27, and Fall classes meeting on Saturday start August 25.

A bus stop is located on the TJC main campus at the corner of Fifth St. and Baxter Avenue. For complete bus routes, visit the City of Tyler website.

To receive free rides, students have to tell the drivers that they are students. Parents and guardians accompanying the students may ride free as well.

© 2018 KYTX