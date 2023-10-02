Tyler Transit to host third open house to discuss proposed rate, service changes

The meeting will be held Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Glass Recreation Center's large meeting room, located at 501 W. 32nd St.

The Tyler Transit will host third public input meeting next week to discuss potential service and rate changes.

If approved, proposed changes to Tyler Transit would double the cost to ride and discontinue all Saturday services, except for Paratransit medical services.

Rates for adults 12 and older will go from $1 to $2, children ages 6 to 11 will go from $0.50 to $1 and children age 5 and under will still get to ride free. Seniors (age 65 and under) and people with disabilities would also rise from $0.50 to $1.

Passes will also increase in price: