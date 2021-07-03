Tyler Trees Committee gives out free tree seedlings to help local environment

“We’re known for trees in East Texas, and they don’t plant themselves and they don’t get to be big overnight,” the committee's president said.

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler Parks and Recreation and Tyler Trees Committee handed out hundreds of free tree seedlings on Saturday morning to promote tree-planting and maintain East Texas’ wooded environment.

Tyler Trees Committee members gave out seedlings at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances South Tyler location for roughly three hours using a drive-thru service.

Lesbia Avellan came with her husband, Ramon, on Saturday to pick up some free tree seedlings after the winter storm last month caused their trees to fall.

“We lost the trees in the backyard because of the snow and we needed to get a new one,” she said.