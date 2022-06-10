Tyler residents raise concern over unsafe water conditions

Neighbors near Jackson Elementary continue to speak out about living with contaminated water.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Tyler community members raising concerns about their water. They say it's unsafe and has been for nearly 14 years.

Concerned citizens gathered Thursday night at Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department to voice their concerns.

Residents are seeing murky unsafe water coming from their tap.

"We tested the water and it came back toxic for lead and pesticides," said Cintya Garza, a local resident. "I use it to eat, to cook with, to drink but most importantly, I use it every night to bathe my baby."

"We buy cases of water," said Nola Chandler, president of East Smith County Sewer Service. "Even with the filter on my refrigerator, my children, and grandchildren will not drink the water."

Chandler said the community has asked county commissioners twice for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

A statement from Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said, "The commissioners court was unable to make the award of $2.7 million requested by the ESCSS, and also declined to approve funding for several other proposed projects based on a number of factors."

According to Chandler the community is comparing their water to the 2014 Flint, Michigan contaminated water crisis. They say it's affecting 340 homes and Jackson Elementary with 330 students and staff.

"When you think that growth is more important you don't understand humanity," Chandler said. "You take care of the problem that you already have."

CBS19 will continue to follow this story. We have reached out to Nathaniel Moran and TCEQ for further comment.