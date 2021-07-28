Tyler updates solar panel laws making them less restrictive

The prior ordinance said solar panels could not be seen from a Tyler public street.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler's city council voted unanimously to ease solar panel laws within the city.

Now, solar panels can lay on slanted roofs or can be on the ground in a fenced area.

"It does allow us the freedom to install solar where it needs to be on the house for maximum efficiency," Co-owner of Wright Way Solar Technologies Yvonne Wright said. "So we're pleased about that."

The prior ordinance stated solar panels could not be seen from a public street without violating city law. But with community push back and new state law, (Senate Bill 398) the old ordinance could not be enforced after September 1st.

"My concern was other people couldn't enjoy the benefits that I was enjoying," solar panel owner Larry Lowry said.

Lowry has solar panels on his home and came to speak in favor of the new ordinance.

His panels were installed in 2016 on the front part of his house, in violation of the original ordinance, but were approved, which is something Wright says happens with many of their jobs.

"That's why we started making some noise because they started denying our permits," Wright added.

The new ordinance was first brought to the city council in March but was pushed back for discussion at a later time. This was before SB 398 passed.

Mayor Don Warren says they needed time to figure out what would be best for the city.

"We talked to our constituents, the people out in the community talk to each other, and it gave everybody a chance to discuss what was going on with solar panels," he added.

While most were happy with today's outcome, some say the new ordinance is still too restrictive.