Tyler veteran killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be recognized during 80th anniversary remembrance event

TYLER, Texas — CampV and the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum will honor the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Saturday by recognizing a Tyler resident who was killed in the attack during a ceremony with speakers and music.

The two organizations will honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, annually celebrated on Dec. 7 to remember those who in 1941 lost their lives or were injured in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, at the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The ceremony is set for 10 to 11 a.m. at the museum, 150 Airport Drive, Suite 2-7 in Tyler. Army veteran Lt. Col Michael W. Hodge with the Civil Air Patrol Tyler Composite Squadron will serve as one of the speakers.