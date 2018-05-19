Nearly 40,000 veterans are homeless on any given night in the U.S according to Veteran Affairs.

Even for vets who are fortunate enough to come back to a house, the cost of maintenance isn't always possible for them.

That's why Habitat for Humanity, Owens Corning and D&G Roof Systems are all working together to bring local veterans new roofs.

Today, they helped Robert Jackson, a Vietnam veteran who has lived in his home in Tyler for 40 years, and never had his roof replaced.

"Well it had a hole in it, from a branch falling on it," Jackson said.

The biggest reason it has never been replaced: the price tag.

Replacing a roof runs from $8,000 to $10,000.

"And he gave me his observation when he got on top of it, and he suggested replacing the whole roof," Jackson said.

Jackson is a man of few words.

But the words he repeats over and over again, thank you.

"Well I appreciate that very much," Jackson said.

Jason Emitz with D&G Roofing said Jackson is the one deserving of thanks.

"Oh my gosh," Emitz said. "I mean these guys are doing things no one even knows about, and they have been for hundreds of years."

Which is why he and his team are more than willing to give up their Saturday to help veterans who have given so much to our country.

"We're just really committed to making sure that any person whose ever served in the military knows that we at D&G Roof Systems really appreciate their service," Emitz said.

As for Jackson, he and his wife are just glad to not have to worry about that hole anymore.

"She been asking me when they're going to come out here," Jackson said.

And when it's all said and done, he just keeps on repeating his thanks.

"I appreciate the work that Habitat has done for me, and other veterans,"

Veterans in need of roofing can apply with Smith Co. Habitat for Humanity.

