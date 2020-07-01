TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler will take the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant offline Wednesday for construction.

The project will leave the Lake Palestine Water Treatment plant as the sole provider of treated water to the system through March.

During a similar project in 2019, residents noticed a spike of Geosmin, a non-toxic compound that may affect the taste and odor of the water. The compound is in some foods such as beets, spinach and mushrooms and it safe for consumption.

Typically when both plants are working at the same time, Geosmin is limited.

City workers will feed the maximum amount of ozone and PAC at the plant to help curb the Geosmin taste and odor.

While construction is going on at the Golden Road plant, customers may notice an "earthy" taste and odor in their water. If you notice the taste and odor, call the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285.