Tyler Water Utilities business lobby closed through Jan. 19 due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas — The lobby of the Tyler Water Utilities Water Business Office will be closed from Jan. 19 due to COVID-19.
The office is located at 511 W. Locust St. This closure will not affect city water or sewer services, the city of Tyler said in a statement Wednesday.
Representatives will still be available to help customers by phone at (903) 531-1230, according to the city. People can make payments online, by phone or at the kiosk.
Customers can use the drop box locations, make payments by mail and through third party locations. All online services will be available.
People can visit the Water Business Office webpage for information on how and where to pay their bill, sign up for auto draft and to request, transfer, add or disconnect water and sewer service.