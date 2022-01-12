Tyler Water Utilities business lobby closed through Jan. 19 due to COVID-19

Representatives will still be available to help customers by phone at (903) 531-1230, according to the city of Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The lobby of the Tyler Water Utilities Water Business Office will be closed from Jan. 19 due to COVID-19.

The office is located at 511 W. Locust St. This closure will not affect city water or sewer services, the city of Tyler said in a statement Wednesday.

Representatives will still be available to help customers by phone at (903) 531-1230, according to the city. People can make payments online, by phone or at the kiosk.

Customers can use the drop box locations, make payments by mail and through third party locations. All online services will be available.