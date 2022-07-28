Tyler Water Utilities asks customers to 'voluntarily' conserve water, limit watering lawns

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) is asking customers to voluntarily conserve water usage and limit watering their lawns.
"Modified Stage One voluntary restrictions have been in place since March 2012 when TWU lifted more restrictive Stage Two drought measures that were implemented in Dec. 2011," TWU said.
TWU’s drinking water supply comes from Lake Tyler and Lake Palestine and the city says lake levels are currently not causing concerns.
"However, more severe and prolonged drought conditions could put a strain on our lake levels," TWU said. "This is something our staff is monitoring closely."
TWU is now asking customers to limit watering their lawns to the following days between 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.:
Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (customers with a street address ending in an even number)
Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays (customers with a street address ending in an odd number
"Our water treatment plants see the highest demand for water from our community between 4:30 and 7:30 a.m.," TWU said. "We encourage customers to water their lawns and green spaces at night after 10 p.m. and before sunrise to help reduce that demand. Although the restrictions are not mandatory at this time, we encourage our residents to monitor their water usage. Voluntary conservation can prevent the implementation of more restrictive conservation measures."
