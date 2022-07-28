Tyler Water Utilities asks customers to 'voluntarily' conserve water, limit watering lawns

"Our water treatment plants see the highest demand for water from our community between 4:30 and 7:30 a.m.," TWU said.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) is asking customers to voluntarily conserve water usage and limit watering their lawns.

"Modified Stage One voluntary restrictions have been in place since March 2012 when TWU lifted more restrictive Stage Two drought measures that were implemented in Dec. 2011," TWU said.

TWU’s drinking water supply comes from Lake Tyler and Lake Palestine and the city says lake levels are currently not causing concerns.

"However, more severe and prolonged drought conditions could put a strain on our lake levels," TWU said. "This is something our staff is monitoring closely."

TWU is now asking customers to limit watering their lawns to the following days between 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.:

Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (customers with a street address ending in an even number)

Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays (customers with a street address ending in an odd number