Tyler Water Utilities customers may experience 'earthy' taste, smell in water due to spike in Geosmin levels

The city says the water is safe to drink and "continues to meet or exceed all federal and state water quality standards."

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler says Tyler Water Utilities consumers may experience a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water.

According to city officials, Geosmin is safe to consume, produces an earthy odor and is naturally present in some foods, such as beets, spinach, and mushrooms.

"During colder months, Geosmin levels in Lake Palestine typically increase," the city said. "TWU feeds the maximum amount of Ozone and PAC (powdered activated carbon) at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant to minimize the potential for any noticeable impact. The water treatment plant can typically remove more than 95% of the Geosmin compound between the raw water and treated water samples. Geosmin is detectable by humans at a very low taste and odor threshold, which is why it is treated for year-round."

The city says consumers can try chilling their water, adding ice cubes or lemon to make their water taste better.