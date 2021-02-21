Tyler Water Utility crews continue working to restore water to the city

The city of Tyler is hopeful boil water restrictions will be lifted early next week.

TYLER, Texas — Much of the ice and snow has melted providing much-needed relief.

Still, many in East Texas remain without water or are dealing with low water pressure.

"We had a lack of water for about a day and a half," Tyler Resident Joe Buie said.

Buie is just one of many in Tyler who didn't have water for an extended time this week.

"While our water was out, we were collecting water any way we could, you know, from icicles, you know, digging up snow," Buie said.

After going a day and a half without water followed by having low water pressure since Friday, Buie was happy to see Tyler Water Utilities come to McMillan Drive.

"We are anticipating and hoping that we can have everything restored in the boil water notice possibly lifted early next week," Tyler Water Utilities Public Information Officer LouAnn Campbell said.

Campbell said crews have been working non-stop and they've even brought in outside help.

"We've done some emergency contracts to bring in some civilian contractors that will help out," Campbell said.

As of Saturday morning, 25 water main breaks remain in Tyler with three crews working until noon and another two working throughout Saturday.

This break on McMillan took around two hours to fix.

As the city continues to work on breaks, the city is asking for those with low pressure and no water to stay patient.

"We know it's frustrating, we know that it's not a good situation but we are working on it," Campbell said.

Campbell said those still without water they are likely dealing with a frozen pipe, a burst pipe in their home or a broken main.