Tyler Whataburger locations to host fundraiser for annual Blue Santa shopping spree

TYLER, Texas — NOTE: The video above is from the 2019 Tyler Police Department Blue Santa event.

When people stop by a Whataburger in Tyler Tuesday evening, part of their purchase could help a child’s Christmas dreams come true.

From 5 to 7 p.m. at any of the 10 Whataburger locations, 50% of all purchases will go toward the costs of gifts for The Tyler Patrolman’s Association’s annual Blue Santa shopping event.

The fundraiser is entitled “Oh! What-A-Night.”