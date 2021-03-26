Tyler hosting national tour and Texas State Disc Golf Championships

With close to 200,000 members in 54 countries, disc golf is taking off, including here in East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — Hotels have been packed and the City of Tyler has been bustling as the 2021 PDGA Texas State Championships kicks off the Professional Disc Golf Association tour.

Professionals and amateurs from all over the nation arrived earlier this week to start two days of practice at the Dogwood Course at Lindsey Park.

The top professional men started the three-day tournament this morning and the women start around 2:30 p.m. They are looking to finish in the top 10 today and advance into the elite card. All golfers will be seeded after today's round.

One of the top female disc golfers in the nation, Ohn Scoggins of Los Angeles, recently won a tune up for the national tour, the 2021 Memorial FPO.