Babysitter arrested for abandoning, endangering child after allegedly leaving infant alone in apartment for hours

A Tyler babysitter was arrested Friday after she allegedly left an infant alone in an apartment.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, on October 6, investigators received information that a child had been abandoned in a garage apartment located in the 11000 block of County Road 2249 in Tyler.

During their investigation, investigators found that on Oct. 3, Kelsey Paige Frazier, 26, of Tyler, had babysat an child under the age of one.

At around 9:30 a.m., she left her garage apartment but did not take the infant with her. Instead, the infant was left strapped in a baby bouncer in the bathroom of the garage apartment.

Around 12:30 p.m. that same afternoon, a family friend arrived at the residence and heard the dog barking inside of the apartment. When the friend went inside to let the dog out, she heard the infant crying. The friend then found the infant, still strapped in the baby bouncer, inside of the bathroom closet.

Officials say the child had been left unattended for over three hours. The family friend immediately took custody of the child and checked her welfare. The child was eventually reunited with her parents.

On Friday, Oct. 9, Frazier was arrested for the criminal offense of abandoning/endangering a child imminent danger of bodily injury. With a bond set at $150,000.