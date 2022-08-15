Tyler woman arrested in connection with fatal 2021 Rusk County wreck

The crash report from DPS troopers shows that Bradford-Burnley admitted she was drinking alcohol.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman has been jailed in connection with a Rusk County wreck in February last year that killed a 23-year-old Henderson man.

Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 24, was booked into the Smith County Jail Friday on a criminally negligent homicide charge in connection with the Feb. 27, 2021 death of Jose Gustavo Servin.

Jail records show she remains in the county jail on a $35,000 bond.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bradford-Burnley was driving an SUV north on US-79 and failed to drive in a single lane. Her vehicle veered into the southbound lane, where it struck Servin's car.

The crash report from DPS troopers shows that Bradford-Burnley admitted she was drinking alcohol. Medical records show that there was no alcohol or drug testing done by the hospital.