Tyler woman arrested in connection with fatal 2021 Rusk County wreck

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman has been jailed in connection with a Rusk County wreck in February last year that killed a 23-year-old Henderson man.
Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 24, was booked into the Smith County Jail Friday on a criminally negligent homicide charge in connection with the Feb. 27, 2021 death of Jose Gustavo Servin.
Jail records show she remains in the county jail on a $35,000 bond.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bradford-Burnley was driving an SUV north on US-79 and failed to drive in a single lane. Her vehicle veered into the southbound lane, where it struck Servin's car.
The crash report from DPS troopers shows that Bradford-Burnley admitted she was drinking alcohol. Medical records show that there was no alcohol or drug testing done by the hospital.
Servin was pronounced dead at the scene, while Bradford-Burnley, who was in serious condition at the time, received treatment at a local hospital, DPS said.
