TYLER, Texas — Tyler's Managing Director has been elected as the President-Elect of the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA).

Heather Nick is a graduate of UT-Tyler and TJC and has15 years of planning experience.

Nick has plenty of experience with the APA, serving as chapter communications coordinator, secretary of APA Texas and professional development officer and director of the East Section of the APA Texas Chapter.

Nick says she wants to build on the continued success of past and present APA leadership.

“As planners, we consider emerging issues and offer solutions that help our communities thrive and prosper,” Nick said.

The American Planning Association is the world's largest planning organization with 45,000 members from more than 100 countries. In the U.S., there are 47 chapters and 21 divisions.

APA Texas is the third-largest chapter with about 2,600 members.

Nick will begin a two-year term as President-Elect on Nov. 8. Afterward, she will serve two years as President of the the APA Texas Chapter.