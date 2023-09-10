Tyler woman competes on CBS game show 'Superfan'

"My daughter and I saw a casting call and it was right up are alley. Then they called my name and I heard Tyler and I jumped up," Johnson said.

TYLER, Texas — In the world of music there are fans. Carolyn Johnson of Tyler, has been to numerous concerts. Out of all the artists in the world, her favorite band is Little Big Town.

In the new CBS game show "Superfan," Johnson told Little Big Town, "I have funeral arrangements with my family, y’all are going to sing me to the hereafter.”

Johnson has multiple vinyl records of her favorite bands that she listens to - occasionally on the go.

"Every year on Spotify, or my other streaming devices they come out as my number one play," Johnson said.

With all the memorabilia she has collected, there is a story behind every piece. Johnson shares how she ended up with guitar picks from several concerts.

"I've gotten a lot of picks from Phillip (Sweet). If I’m anywhere near him he makes sure he tosses me a pick," Johnson said.

Every time Little Big Town would play at a venue, Carolyn and her daughter would be there, making sure the band got a souvenir back.

"She (Johnson's daughter) does photorealistic portraits as a hobby and we started gifting them back in the early 2000s. We’d make sure we put a painting in their hands," Johnson said.

Fast forward a few years later, Johnson and her daughter both applied to a new game show on CBS 'Superfan'.

"My daughter and I saw a casting call and it was right up are alley. Then they called my name and I heard Tyler and I jumped up," Johnson said.

Through various games, Carolyn had to prove she was Little Big Town’s super fan. Amidst the trivia round, Carolyn knew she was going to shine!

"I studied up. I was going to let people beat me on the trivia," Johnson said.

She studied the facts of nominations and awards, to the most detailed information of Jimmy Westbrook winning a small time modeling contest.

“I went through and grabbed all the music and things that were interesting about it.”

In the end, America decided on who Little Big Town’s super fan was.

"Unfortunately, I came in second, but I had the time of my life and I think I created a meme, I’m not even aware I did it, 'let’s hear it for the old people,'" Johnson said.

For Johnson, it’s not about winning a game show, it’s about the fan connection.

"We know their stories and they know ours. That’s what makes the connection," Johnson said.