Officials from the Tyler Fire Department are investigating a house fire that started at around 11:30 a.m. Friday on East Second Street that resulted in the death of an elderly woman.

According to the department, the woman's caretaker called authorities after she walked into the home and saw smoke.

Four engines responded to the scene.

Officials said that the woman had mobility issues and was found with burn marks on her body. Smoke inhalation is believed to be the cause of her death.

She was pronounced dead soon after, but officials do not believe the fire was a result of foul play.

