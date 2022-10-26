Tyler woman dies while serving prison sentence for abandoning baby in bathroom closet

Deputies learned on Oct. 3, 2020, Frazier babysat the infant, and about 9:30 a.m. she left her garage apartment, but did not take the child with her.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from October 2020.

A Tyler woman sentenced to eight years in prison for leaving a child she was babysitting unattended in a bathroom closet for over three hours died over the weekend.

Kelsey Paige Frazier, 28, was serving her sentence at the Marlin Unit in Marlin. She died from cardiac arrest at a Marlin hospital on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Frazier was sentenced to eight years in prison on March 26, 2021 in the 241st District Court after she pleaded guilty to abandoning or endangering a child causing imminent danger of bodily injury.

Through a Smith County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation, deputies learned on Oct. 3, 2020, Frazier babysat an infant, and about 9:30 a.m. she left her garage apartment, but did not take the child with her. The infant was strapped in a baby bouncer in the bathroom of the garage apartment.