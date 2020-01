RICHLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety found a Tyler woman dead inside a submerged truck on New Year's Day near Richland, the Corsicana Daily Sun reports.

According to the newspaper, the Ford F-150 crashed into Richland Creek off the I-45 service at around 3:30 p.m.

The paper reports 60-year-old Pamela Coffman was found dead inside the vehicle.

The crash is still under invesitgation.