Tyler woman gets 8 years in prison for leaving child alone in bathroom closet for 3 hours

Kelsey Paige Frazier pleaded guilty on Match 18.
Credit: Smith County Jail

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for leaving a child she was babysitting unattended in a bathroom closet for over three hours. 

During a virtual sentencing hearing Friday, Judge Jack Skeen of the 241st District Court issued the sentence for Kelsey Paige Frazier, 27, who entered a guilty plea on Match 18. 

She was charged and convicted of abandoning or endangering a child causing imminent danger of bodily injury. Last week, she entered an open plea of guilty, and faced prison time of up to 20 years. 

