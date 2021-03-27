Tyler woman gets 8 years in prison for leaving child alone in bathroom closet for 3 hours

Kelsey Paige Frazier pleaded guilty on Match 18.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for leaving a child she was babysitting unattended in a bathroom closet for over three hours.

During a virtual sentencing hearing Friday, Judge Jack Skeen of the 241st District Court issued the sentence for Kelsey Paige Frazier, 27, who entered a guilty plea on Match 18.

She was charged and convicted of abandoning or endangering a child causing imminent danger of bodily injury. Last week, she entered an open plea of guilty, and faced prison time of up to 20 years.