Tyler woman gets probation for lying about having $1.1 million to try to purchase house

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman was given five years' probation after she pleaded guilty Wednesday to forging an over $1 million check in an attempt to purchase a house.

Mary Strobel, 28, entered a guilty plea to forgery greater than $300,000 in the 241st District Court. She was then given five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Smith County judicial records.

She was arrested in February 2022 by the Tyler Police Department.

According to an arrest affidavit, Strobel and another man, who is not facing charges currently, attempted to purchase a Tyler home listed for $1.2 million.

A realtor reported to the police that contracts were signed by the buyer and seller agreeing that the home would be sold for $1.1 million. A proof of funds document was also presented, showing that Strobel and the other buyer had slightly over $1.1 million in a bank account, the affidavit explained.

However, the realtor never received some of the money for the purchase and they contacted the bank to learn that Strobel or the man did not have accounts at that bank. The realtor said she realized the document they gave was fraudulent, the affidavit stated.

When police contacted the bank, a representative said the word, “business,” was misspelled on the proof of funds form and the man working with Strobel had an account with the bank but it had nowhere near $1.1 million in it, the affidavit said.

A realtor also told police that Strobel claimed to be pregnant with quadruplets and Strobel told police in a previous case that it was triplets. She told the realtors that she received money for the house through three deaths in the family and inheritance, the affidavit stated.

Strobel’s realtor also told police Strobel said she was pregnant with triplets four to five months ago. The detective stated it became clear that Strobel lied to everyone else involved with this case about being pregnant, the affidavit read.

In an interview with police, Strobel said she and the man backed out of buying the house because “something felt off.” She couldn't say what the reason was and she denied signing any contracts or forging the document, according to the affidavit.