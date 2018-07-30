SMITH COUNTY — Knowing her donation of blood stem cells has gone toward helping a woman around the same age as her own mother is a pretty fitting outcome for Jenny Wells, 28, of Tyler.

It was her commitment to family that initially got her on the bone marrow donor registry.

While out of town for a family function a few years ago, a relative mentioned a student who was in need of a bone marrow transplant. Wells joined the registry on the chance she would be able to help the little girl.

A mouth swab and answering a few health-related questions was all it took for Wells to get registered.

In March, she received an email from DKMS, an international nonprofit dedicated to fighting blood cancers, blood disorders and recruiting bone marrow donors.

She was a match.

“I didn’t think twice when I got the email to ask ‘are you ready to be a potential donor?’" Wells said.

Bone marrow and stem cell transplants can be lifesaving for those with blood cancers or other blood diseases.

“As it is right now, only four out of 10 patients find a matching donor,” Amy Roseman, DKMS recruitment coordinator said. “This is kind of like finding a needle in a haystack, and if we reduce the haystack we’re going to find the needle.

“I registered in 1997, and I’ve never been matched,” she added.

One of several large organizations that register bone marrow donors in the United States, DKMS offers potential donors to find out if they’re eligible to donate and receive a kit to swab and mail back to the organization’s lab.

Some of the requirements are that donors be between the ages of 18 and 55 and in overall good health.

After Wells was notified she was a match, in April she underwent blood tests and a physical to ensure she would be able to donate in May.

A few days prior to her donating, as well as on the morning of the procedure, Wells was required to receive injections of a synthetic protein called filgrastim to increase her blood stem cells.

The procedure for donating blood stem cells differs from that for donating bone marrow.

Bone marrow donations account for 25 percent of donations, according to DKMS. It involved a 1- to 2-hour procedure performed under anesthesia where marrow cells are collected from the back of the hip using a syringe.

In the case of a peripheral blood stem cell donation - the type Wells completed - blood stem cells were collected through the arm. This donation method, which is a non-surgical, outpatient procedure, accounts for 75 percent of donations, according to DKMS.

During the procedure, a machine filters out the blood stem cells and returns blood through the other arm, according to a description by DKMS.

While donating, Wells described the process as being somewhat intense. Her procedure lasted seven hours and stopped twice during moments she didn’t feel well. DKMS said the procedure can take four to eight hours and can be done over two days.

Although the donation required her to miss one day of work and she experienced fatigue and flu-like symptoms, she recovered and said she doesn't regret her decision.

“It’s not something that I wouldn’t do again,” Wells said. “It’s one day of my time that is potentially lengthening someone’s life and making it better.”

Roseman said donors are able to find out the age, sex and diagnosis of the patient they’ve matched. After a year, both the donor and patient are able to exchange contact information if they choose.

For Wells, the revelation that the recipient of her blood stem cells is a woman around the same age of her mother, Stacy Hamilton, 50, of Lindale, put things into greater perspective.

“I would want someone to do that for my own mom if that was the case,” Wells said. “What I walked away with is the importance of putting people on that registry.”

Hamilton said her daughter’s willingness to help others is nothing new, and that she is touched that she thought of her own family when choosing to donate.

“I’m super proud of her for being able to (donate),” Hamilton said. “We’re a close family. If she thought of me, that just goes as a testament to our relationship.”

