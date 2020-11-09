Tyler woman killed after being struck by vehicle

The pedestrian was identified as Donnie Louise Johnson, 53, of Tyler.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:25 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 69, just south of County Road 4132 (Elmwood St.), in Smith County.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a car, identified as Carolyn Nguyen, 29, of Tyler, was traveling southeast on U.S. when she struck a pedestrian who was walking west across the roadway.

The pedestrian was identified as Donnie Louise Johnson, 53, of Tyler.

Johnson and her body was taken to a local funeral home. Nguyen was not injured.