DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,
The preliminary crash report indicates a car, driven by Marcy Turner, 22, was traveling east on CR 334. DPS says the vehicle left the roadway and went into a south barrow ditch.
The driver overcorrected, crossed back over CR 334, and entered the "north barrow ditch in an uncontrolled skid," DPS said. "The vehicle overturned and caught fire."
Turner was pronounced dead at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.