DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,

The preliminary crash report indicates a car, driven by Marcy Turner, 22, was traveling east on CR 334. DPS says the vehicle left the roadway and went into a south barrow ditch.

The driver overcorrected, crossed back over CR 334, and entered the "north barrow ditch in an uncontrolled skid," DPS said. "The vehicle overturned and caught fire."