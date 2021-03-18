Tyler woman pleads guilty to leaving baby in bathroom closet for three hours

TYLER, Texas — Editorial note: The video above is when Kelsey Paige Frazier was arrested on Oct. 12, 2020.
A Tyler woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to leaving an infant she was babysitting unattended in a bathroom closet for over three hours.
Kelsey Paige Frazier, 27, entered an open plea of guilty in the 241st District Court to abandoning or endangering a child causing imminent danger of bodily injury.
Because of the open plea, the prosecution and defense provided testimony for Judge Jack Skeen Jr. to determine the punishment.
Read more from our newspaper partners the Tyler Morning Telegraph.