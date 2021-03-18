Tyler woman pleads guilty to leaving baby in bathroom closet for three hours

Kelsey Paige Frazier pleaded guilty to abandoning or endangering a child causing imminent danger of bodily injury.

TYLER, Texas — Editorial note: The video above is when Kelsey Paige Frazier was arrested on Oct. 12, 2020.

A Tyler woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to leaving an infant she was babysitting unattended in a bathroom closet for over three hours.

Kelsey Paige Frazier, 27, entered an open plea of guilty in the 241st District Court to abandoning or endangering a child causing imminent danger of bodily injury.

Because of the open plea, the prosecution and defense provided testimony for Judge Jack Skeen Jr. to determine the punishment.