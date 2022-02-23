Tyler woman reappointed to serve on Governor's Commission for Women

Laura Koenig Young, of Tyler, has served on the commission since 2016.

TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed a Tyler woman to serve on the Governor's Commission for Women among several other Texas women to make the state lead the country in women-owned businesses and address human trafficking.

Laura Koenig Young, of Tyler, has served on the commission since 2016. She is the president of Brighton Collectibles, Inc. and serves on multiple area nonprofit boards.

Her new term will expire on Dec. 31, 2023, the announcement stated.

Abbott said in his statement that he is asking the commission members to develop a strategy and plan to help Texas become the number one state for women-owned businesses and to address human trafficking.

The Governor’s Commission for Women specializes in outreach, education, research and referral services.

Young is a board member for the Cancer Foundation for Life and a former board member of the East Texas Symphony Orchestra, the East Texas Communities Foundation, and Southern Methodist University Alumni Association. She is also visionary member of the Women’s Fund of Smith County and a sustainer member of the Junior League of Tyler, according to Young's biography.

The announcement said she was recognized at the 2011 Women in Tyler Day with the Women Mean Business honor.