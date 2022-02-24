Tyler woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for stabbing man

She will receive 189 days of credit for time served in the Smith County Jail.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to stabbing a person at service station in Tyler last August.

Yesenia Bailon, 20, entered a guilty plea to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge on Thursday in the 241st District Court. She was then sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to court records.

She will receive 189 days of credit for time served in the Smith County Jail.

Bailon was arrested Aug. 20 after a male victim was found stabbed and in critical condition in the 1400 block of West Third Street early that day. He was taken to the hospital and was later in stable condition, police said.

Police determined the incident occurred at the service station, located at 2715 WNW Loop 323.