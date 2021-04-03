Tyler woman sentenced to prison for meth trafficking

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman was sentenced to 71 months in prison Thursday for a federal drug trafficking crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
Alexa Leigh Brown, 51, pleaded guilty on Sep. 8, 2020, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to information presented in court, beginning in April 2019, Brown sold more than 165 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant over five separate occasions.
On August 26, 2019, Brown was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at her residence in Tyler, which resulted in the seizure of additional quantities of methamphetamine and firearms. Brown and eight other co-conspirators were indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 15, 2020, and charged with violations of federal drug trafficking and firearms laws.