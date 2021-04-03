Tyler woman sentenced to prison for meth trafficking

According to information presented in court, beginning in April 2019, Brown sold more than 165 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant over five separate occasions.

On August 26, 2019, Brown was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at her residence in Tyler, which resulted in the seizure of additional quantities of methamphetamine and firearms. Brown and eight other co-conspirators were indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 15, 2020, and charged with violations of federal drug trafficking and firearms laws.