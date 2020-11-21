Tyler woman shares stories of her dog's adventures in children's book series

Life-long resident Renee Goodwin's stories about her puppy, GG, come packed with adventures — and life lessons.

TYLER, Texas — When people open up a children’s book from lifelong Tyler resident Renee Goodwin, young readers and parents will see stories of Goodwin and her puppy GG.

But woven into these happy tales are both Goodwin’s passion for education and a special life lesson with each adventure.

Goodwin said she always wanted to write children’s books, but her path in life took down her different roads. She became a teacher, the first female drilling engineer at British Petroleum and even started her own oil and gas company.

Now, thanks to GG, she’s developed the inspiration to write the “GG Life Lesson Storybook Series.”