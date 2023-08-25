Tyler woman to compete on new CBS game show 'Superfan'

A self-professed music aficionado, Johnson, 72, will get the chance to prove just how big a fan she is when she competes on the Aug. 30 episode.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Tyler resident Carolyn Johnson is a huge fan of country music’s Little Big Town. And now she's aiming for the title of "Superfan."

“I go to a lot of different concerts, and my daughter (Jennifer) and I are concert buddies,” Johnson said. “My most favorite is Little Big Town, and I first met them in 2004.”

A self-professed music aficionado, Johnson, 72, will get the chance to prove just how big a fan she is when she competes on the Aug. 30 episode of the new CBS game show, “Superfan.”