TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler Neighborhood Services is wasting no time on getting the ball rolling for the Hidden Palace Development Project.

During the upcoming City Council meeting Wednesday, the Neighbor Services will request to enter a contract with Aqueous Engineer.

“For the design, construction management, and construction inspection,” Adriana Rodriguez, City of Tyler Quality of Life public information officer, said.

There is no construction happening for the affordable housing development yet, but the goal is to build 10 new homes.

The city bought about six acres on Queen Street and Palace Avenue in 2003, which will be used for the project as well as Fire Station No. 1.

“We want to accommodate the people that are in the low to moderate income bracket, and have them be available to purchase a house and have a roof over their heads," Rodriguez said.

During an August meeting, the council approved to use money from the Community Development Block Grant for different improvements for the land.

“Towards sidewalks, curb and gutter, and infrastructure for Hidden Palace,” Rodriguez explained.

If approved, the local engineering firm will prepare up to 10 site plan options based on recommendations and comments from the city. Also, it will refine the final site plan for construction documents with the city’s approval.

The project is also in the proposal stage with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.