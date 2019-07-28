TYLER, Texas — A Tylerite and former NBA player Tommy Mitchell, and his wife, Whitney Mitchell, who is a former guard for the Rice Owls women's basketball team, have started the first year-round youth basketball league in East Texas.

Through their nonprofit organization KING OF D COURT, they are able to take their knowledge of the game of basketball and help develop the next generation of student-athletes to continue their education using the model of athletics.

The KODC league just capped off their summer league and are now preparing for the fall. The league is for children in 1st-7th grade.

The league is seeking to make basketball more prominent in East Texas, as well as to keep kids moving and engaged so learning never stops.

For more information or to sign up for their upcoming season, visit their website.