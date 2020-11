The 1965 Tyler Emmett Scott High School graduate was inducted into the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

TYLER, Texas — Willie Campbell, the oldest brother in the famous football playing Campbell family, passed away on Friday, family members said.

Campbell, whose younger brother Earl Campbell was the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner, was a standout football player himself as well as a deeply religious man.

