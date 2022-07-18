Tylerites continue speaking out after Roe v. Wade overturn

This Sunday, a Tyler church hosted a anti-abortion summer camp, while other Tylerites continued to advocate for abortion rights.

TYLER, Texas — Next week will mark a month since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In Tyler, Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School hosted an anti-abortion summer camp Sunday for teens to learn "to be bold and effective defenders of life, from conception to natural death."

Meanwhile, abortion-rights groups are still gathering in different parts of the city to continue protesting the overturn and other national issues.

"We're talking about, why are we pro-life?" said Stacy Trasoncos, organizer of East Texas Pro-Life Teen Leadership Camp. "Why do we believe that even a human zygote, a human embryo has infinite dignity and worth?"

This camp focuses on teen leadership and invites them to spend 12 hours a day diving into difficult topics surrounding Christian faith and abortion.

It was planned a year ago, but with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision Trasoncos said it's become more timely.

"I hear from parents who are distraught, because they don't know how to talk to their teens about it," Trasoncos said. "Even when they do know how to talk to them about it the world has a louder voice. We're trying to make a space where we can dive into these issues in a responsible way, and hopefully inspire some leaders."

On the other side of this issue, an abortion-rights group gathered Sunday at Bergfeld Park to raise awareness on multiple topics including women’s reproductive health.

"I'm not going to stop," said Erin Bailey, an abortion-rights advocate. "I'm not going to stop showing up out here. Even if it's just five of us, even if it's 30 or if 200. I'm going to keep going, everybody needs to have their voices heard and respected."

Bailey said she had an abortion because she wasn't in the right position to become a mother.

"I had an abortion back in 2012 with twins," Bailey said. "I was newly single going through a divorce after a 10-year marriage moved to Nashville. I had three jobs and I couldn't have a baby let alone two."

Baily said she was also a victim of rape.

"A man broke into my apartment when my daughter was in daycare," Bailey said. "And (he) raped me at gunpoint for nearly an hour. If he would've impregnated me I would have done it again as well."

Regardless of their stance on abortion, Trasoncos and Bailley made it known that the issue impacts everyone.

"If you pray, pray for us, no matter where you are on this issue of abortion," Trasoncos said. "I think we can all agree that as humans we have dignity, that there is something very sanctified about our lives and our existence."

Bailey said it's important for people to speak up.