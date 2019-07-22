TYLER, Texas — More than 50 people gathered on the square in downtown Tyler to speak out about children being kept in detention centers away from their families near the border.

Many arrived with signs condemning the conditions children crossing the border have been kept in and the one thing they all had in common is they wanted their voices heard.

"We have to rise together in solidarity, in one voice and say no matter what political party you're with, no matter your ethnicity, no matter your culture, no matter what you think about immigration as a whole," said Shelia Thrash, organizer of Save our Children. "Stop abusing the children."

Many people spoke at the event with the hopes the government will find a better way to manage the children in Border Patrol custody.

"We're hearing stories about babies with mold in their diapers because no one's there to change them," said Thrash. "They're not getting their medication, they're not sleeping on beds, they're being taken from their families."

At the rally, they accepted donations of diapers and personal hygiene items. There was also a petition to sign that said we stand in solidarity in Tyler Texas to voice our opposition to putting immigrant children in detention centers.

"Do whatever they can to make sure the folks that come fleeing those horrible situations are met with justice and dignity when they arrive in our country and our state," said Associate Rector of Christ Church, Episcopal Matt Boulter.

Thrash said her goal was not to make a political statement, but to let state leaders know the people of Tyler don't want the "abuse of the children to continue."

"These are Tylerites that have come together and said we're not putting up with it anymore," Thrash explained. "We want our voices heard that this has to stop."

If you would like to make a donation or sign the petition, you can visit Justice For Out Neighbors in Tyler.