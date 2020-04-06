TYLER, Texas — Protesters in Tyler are moving from the Square in downtown to the perimeter around Broadway Square Mall.

It is the first time an organized protest in Tyler have taken place outside of downtown. Organizers say the reason for the move is they felt their message was not reaching enough people.

By moving to a higher traffic area, the protesters say they will be able to reach more people.

Over the past five days, hundreds of people descended on downtown Tyler to protest racial injustice and police brutality in America.

This story will be updated throughout the night.

