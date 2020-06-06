TYLER, Texas — For a seventh straight day, East Texans will gather in Tyler to protest racial injustice in America.

While crowds have been growing in size since Monday, there only just over a dozen protesters at the Square.

The protests returned to the Square in downtown Tyler after being held in front of Broadway Square Mall Thursday. Roughly 200 people appeared at the Thursday night demonstration.

One reason for the change in location is the vandalism that happened at Andy's Frozen Custard Thursday morning. Organizers say they wanted to help support the custard shop in the aftermath of the vandalism. Police say the vandalism had nothing to do with the protests down during the week.

Before Friday's demonstration, a Kilgore pastor held a prayer vigil calling for the East Texas community to unite together during this time. About 300 people appeared at the vigil.

The protest began at 7 p.m. Some of the people from the vigil remained at the Square to take part in the protest.

Among those that remained after the vigil with Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler. Chief Toler walked around the crowd, taking to time to talk with some of the protesters and taking pictures with them.

However, by 7:30 p.m., most of the crowd that was at the vigil returned home. There are just over a dozen protesters at the scene as of 7:45 p.m.

As in previous days, many of the protesters brought signs and worse shirts advocating for justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality.

Also, there is a voter's registration table to help protesters register to vote.

This story will be updated throughout the night.

