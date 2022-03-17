Tyler's annual women luncheon honors 6 women for their impact in the community

The 2022 honorees have created nonprofits to give back to people less fortunate, started initiatives to empower girls and command leadership roles in the community.

TYLER, Texas — What began in 1999 continued on Thursday as Women in Tyler honored six “women with a voice” who exhibit “finer womanhood” in the community.

At the 22nd Women in Tyler Luncheon, Callyn Finney, LaRhonda Hamilton, the Rev. Karen Jones LaToyia Jordan and Nancy Arellano Rangel were honored at the Rose Garden. Shannon Dacus received the Judith K. Guthrie Legacy of Service Award.

Women in Tyler Committee Chair and 2000 honoree Sandra Nauls-Mast said during Thursday’s luncheon that this year’s honorees — like those in the past — have had in impact on the city and its residents.