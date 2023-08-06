END OF SUMMER: Fun Forest Pool set to close for the season

According to Tyler Parks and Rec., the last day to enjoy Fun Forest Pool is Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1 to 6 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on May 2021.

The summer season is coming to an end and so are the pool days at Fun Forest Pool in Tyler.

Admission Fees for residents are one dollar and the fees for non-residents are two dollars.

Visitors need to bring a proof of age and residency (School ID, Driver's License, Texas ID, Water Bill, etc.)