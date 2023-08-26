Tyler's homeless population battles scorching heat

Bale primarily relies on the Salvation Army and will go inside to cool down. However, due to limited space, he can not stay there for long.

TYLER, Texas — For people in Tyler experiencing homelessness, escaping the heat as temperatures continue to break records can be a challenge. Smith County and City of Tyler list churches, movie theaters, local nonprofits and the Tyler Public Library among other locations as shelters, but some experiencing homelessness or those without air conditioning in their homes cite issues finding a place to cool down when they need it.

The Tyler Public Library is often used as a cooling center, but it is only open to those in need during its regular business hours. On Sundays, for example, those hours are limited to 1 to 5 p.m. The Salvation Army in Tyler is open 24 hours, seven days a week and is also used as a spot for people to use as shelter.

However, the two buildings used as cooling centers are limited in space. One building can hold 10 to 15 people, but it closes at noon. The second building, open until 4 p.m., holds less people, according to Indus McDuff, case management supervisor at the Salvation Army in Tyler.