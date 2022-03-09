x
Tyler halfway through rehab of city's sewer system

After five years of work, there are now about 700 miles of sewer and 11,056 manholes.

TYLER, Texas — The president of a Garland-based engineering company says a 10-year rehabilitation of Tyler's sewer system is almost halfway complete.

In April 2017, the city entered into an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to rehabilitate its sewer system. 

The age of the system was causing problems such as sanitary sewer overflows, which is essentially when there is a break in the system and sewage spills out.

